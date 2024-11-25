71°
BRPD targeting street drag racers
BATON ROUGE - Police officers in Baton Rouge are targeting street drag racers and issued 10 traffic tickets over the weekend for it.
In a social media post, the Baton Rouge Police Department said they are doing their part to combat street drag racing and asking for the public's help.
BRPD asks anyone who witnesses street drag racing to call (225) 389-2000.
