BRPD: Suspect stole cash from Family Dollar during weekend armed robbery

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for the identity of a man accused of stealing from a local dollar store over the weekend.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the suspect entered the Family Dollar on Plank Road late Sunday night and demanded money from the cashier while holding a gun.

Luckily, no one was injured but the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact police at (225) 389-7867.

