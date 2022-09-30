BRPD seeks to identify suspects behind Airline Hwy armed robbery

Image: Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are looking to identify a man and woman behind the robbery of an Airline Highway gas station last Tuesday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspects entered the Chevron, located at 7234 Airline Hwy, on Oct. 6 at around 6:45 a.m. Police said one of the suspects was armed with a handgun, and the duo obtained an undisclosed amount of merchandise before they fled the scene on foot.

The first suspect is described as a woman between 5’2” and 5’4” tall and weighing between 160 and 170 pounds. She was wearing a black shirt with white and black lettering, black pants and baseball cap.

The second suspect was identified as a man between 6’2” and 6’4” tall and weighing between 190 and 200 pounds. He was also wearing a black shirt with white lettering, black pants and had a white cover over his face in order to cancel his identity. The male suspect was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is urged to contact the BRPD Armed Robbery Division at (225) 389-3845.

