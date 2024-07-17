75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD seeking information in search for man wanted for kidnapping, multiple other charges

2 hours 53 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, July 17 2024 Jul 17, 2024 July 17, 2024 12:20 PM July 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE— Baton Rouge Police are seeking the public's help to find a suspect wanted for multiple charges including kidnapping and domestic abuse.

Travis Demond Thompson, 38, is wanted for five counts of second degree kidnapping and aggravated assault with a firearm. He also faces charges of home invasion, aggravated second degree battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery with dangerous weapon with serious bodily harm.

Trending News

Anyone with information is encourage to call Baton Rouge Police.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days