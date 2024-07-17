75°
BRPD seeking information in search for man wanted for kidnapping, multiple other charges
BATON ROUGE— Baton Rouge Police are seeking the public's help to find a suspect wanted for multiple charges including kidnapping and domestic abuse.
Travis Demond Thompson, 38, is wanted for five counts of second degree kidnapping and aggravated assault with a firearm. He also faces charges of home invasion, aggravated second degree battery, domestic abuse aggravated assault and domestic abuse battery with dangerous weapon with serious bodily harm.
Anyone with information is encourage to call Baton Rouge Police.
