BRPD, ATF searching for man believed to be connected to shootings, drug trafficking

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a man they believe to be connected to shootings and gun trafficking in the capital region. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking to identify the man pictured above. 

Officials said he is believed to be involved in "ongoing shootings and firearm trafficking."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

