BRPD searching for man allegedly connected to killing of 73-year-old man after arrest of his girlfriend
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a second person connected to the kidnapping and killing of a 73-year-old man.
According to an affidavit, police are searching for 50-year-old Edward Hayes in connection with the Nov. 21 beating of Woodrow Vaughn. Police say that Hayes and 30-year-old Breanna Terrance allegedly kidnapped Vaughn and attacked him in the parking lot of A.M. Food Mart along Highland Road.
After family members of Vaughn published a Facebook post about his disappearance, someone from the community reached out, alerting them to the attack at the A.M. Mart. Family members then went to the convenience store, who provided the video, which was turned over to the police.
Police say that surveillance video shows Hayes slamming the door on Vaughn's leg and punching him multiple times. At the same time, Terrance was seen punching Vaughn while holding him down, police added. The attack lasted 12 minutes before Terrance and Hayes drove away with Vaughn in the back seat, police said in a report.
Family members were able to identify Hayes, according to police, because they've known him all of his life, growing up in the same neighborhood where the attack occurred.
Vaughn, who was dating Terrance, was found dead three days later in BREC Lafitte Street Park. His body was found with multiple stab wounds.
Terrance and Hayes were initially wanted for cruelty to the infirm, but after she was arrested on battery on a domestic partner charges, Terrance was booked with first-degree murder, kidnapping and obstruction of justice charges on Monday.
A warrant was issued for Hayes in the days after the Nov. 21 attack. He was wanted on cruelty to the infirm charges.
