BRPD searching for man accused of using counterfeit money to pay for several purchases

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officers are looking for a man accused of using fake money to pay for several items. 

The man can be seen in multiple security photos using counterfeit money in the Baton Rouge area.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (344-7867).

