BRPD searching for man accused of posing as construction worker, stealing computer equipment

Tuesday, July 01 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man who allegedly posed as a construction worker and stole computer equipment from a South Foster Drive business. 

BRPD said that they believe the man entered a business along South Foster near Government Street and stole the computer equipment on May 18. 

Police said the man then left the area in a newer model black Chevrolet truck. 

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

