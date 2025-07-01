BRPD searching for man accused of posing as construction worker, stealing computer equipment

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man who allegedly posed as a construction worker and stole computer equipment from a South Foster Drive business.

BRPD said that they believe the man entered a business along South Foster near Government Street and stole the computer equipment on May 18.

Police said the man then left the area in a newer model black Chevrolet truck.

Anyone with information regarding the man's identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.