BRPD searching for man accused of burglarizing business on Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for a man they say burglarized a business on Choctaw Drive.

BRPD said the unidentified man is responsible for a June 23 burglary of a business on Choctaw Drive near North Foster Drive. He allegedly stole several items and damaged an exterior gate.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.