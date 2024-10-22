BRPD says multiple suspects in weekend shootings disregarded close police presence

BATON ROUGE - The increased presence of Baton Rouge Police officers over the weekend was apparent to many but completely disregarded in the instance of several shootings across the city.

"We were there making a difference, and yet there were individuals out there who were reckless and committing violent acts of crime," said BRPD Lt. L'Jean McKneely.

Ten people were shot on Saturday and Sunday — six of those being at an event venue on Greenwell Springs Road where the owner hired multiple extra duty officers. In that shooting, 35-year-old Dexter Cormier died.

"It's a very serious and dangerous situation. We had officer presence at those particular locations and people are still committing violent acts regardless," Lt. McKneely said.

He said because officers were on the scene and saw the shooting happen, they were able to they were able to detain Michael Robinson within minutes.

An affidavit the WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained Tuesday says Robinson fired his weapon aimlessly into the crowd because he said he heard someone shoot first. He was jailed for first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. Tyrelle Hamilton was also arrested at the scene for obstruction when he tried to remove the weapon police say Robinson used.

"It was a fluid, dynamic type scene but officers were able to keep a level head and render aid and apprehend the potential suspects."

Earlier in the day, just a block away from Southern's campus on Fairchild Street, two people were shot. McKneely says officers working the Homecoming parade were close enough to hear the shots.

"We had in essence between 45 and 60 officers that were working extra duty and those persons who were committing those crimes had disregard for officers presence."

Despite the criminals' brazen acts, McKneely says officers being so close to both scenes enabled them to make quick arrests and likely save lives.

"They kept a level head. They had officer presence. They were active they were pushing forward in an attempt to make sure everyone was as safe as possible."

The other shootings over the weekend happened on Snipe Street where a man was killed and another on the Mohican-Prescott Crossover where a teen in a rideshare was shot in the leg.