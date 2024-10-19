81°
BRPD: Two injured in shooting on Fairchild Street
BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured in a shooting on Fairchild Street, according to Baton Rouge Police Department officials.
The shooting took place around 2:13 p.m. BRPD said the victims are being transported in serious condition but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
