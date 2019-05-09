76°
BRPD responds to reported armed robbery at fine jewelry store

Wednesday, May 08 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

BATON ROUGE - The police department responded to a reported armed robbery at a fine jewelry store on Bluebonnet near the Mall of Louisiana.

According to BRPD, officers were called to Jared Galleria of Jewelry after 9 o'clock Wednesday night in response to an armed robbery.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt during the reported heist.

More information will be available as police continue their investigation.

