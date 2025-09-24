79°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD requests help in identifying armed robbery suspect
BATON ROUGE - BRPD is requesting help in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery that took place at a convenience store on Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Investigators say the robbery happened on July 8 around 10 p.m. No injuries were reported at the time the incident occurred.
Trending News
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Film-making high school coming to Baton Rouge next fall
-
Pope Leo XIV appoints new Archbishop of New Orleans
-
Man accused of punching home after being asked to leave arrested after...
-
3 people shot at immigration detention facility in Dallas and the shooter...
-
Two dead after Amtrak train in Mardi Gras Line hits vehicle in...
Sports Video
-
New Pointe Coupee stadium to be named after Patrick Queen
-
LSU football to face Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in new...
-
LSU will not play Alabama yearly in SEC's new 9-game conference football...
-
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford
-
Ju'Juan Johnson makes most of opportunity