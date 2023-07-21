BRPD renews request for help in solving shooting death from eight years ago

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are once again asking for help in solving the shooting death of a man who died in 2015.

On August 28, 2015, Michael Howard was reportedly shot on Wyandotte Street that afternoon. He would later die from his injuries.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, as well as Howard's family, are asking the public to come forward with any information.

Anyone with possible information is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.