89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD renews request for help in solving shooting death from eight years ago

45 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, July 21 2023 Jul 21, 2023 July 21, 2023 9:20 AM July 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are once again asking for help in solving the shooting death of a man who died in 2015. 

On August 28, 2015, Michael Howard was reportedly shot on Wyandotte Street that afternoon. He would later die from his injuries. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department, as well as Howard's family, are asking the public to come forward with any information. 

Trending News

Anyone with possible information is encouraged to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days