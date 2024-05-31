BRPD releases body camera video of fights at mayor's Summer of Hope kickoff event

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department released new body camera video of multiple fights that broke out during Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's Summer of Hope kickoff event at Liberty Lagoon.

According to the police, the department is investigating the arrest of an adult female during the event held at Lobdell Avenue.

BRPD says that in the video, a female officer attempted to detain an individual following a brief scuffle, but was unable to do so due to large crowd interference. This led another officer step into the crowd and attempt to detain the same individual before being met with physical force and securing the individual in handcuffs.

Individuals with video footage of this encounter from the evening of Sunday, May 26, 2024 are encouraged to contact the Internal Affairs Division at (225) 389-3850.

The full video can be seen at this link.