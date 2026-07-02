BRPD pursuit ends in arrest of alleged drug dealer

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge police pursuit ended with the arrest of an alleged drug dealer, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Thursday.

The police department said it received a tip that Sedrick Tasco, 50, was dealing drugs from a home along Convention Street.

BRPD said investigators tried to stop Tasco while he was driving on Wednesday, but he drove off and police chased him. Tasco allegedly drove into oncoming traffic lanes multiple times, forced other drivers off the roadway and intentionally rammed police vehicles during the pursuit.

Police said he eventually got out of the vehicle and ran, but was caught by a K-9 officer.

After a search of Tasco's car, police said they found and seized a handgun stolen from St. Landry Parish, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, crack-cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA (commonly known as molly), heroin hydrochloride, two digital scales and money.

Tasco was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a variety of drug, gun and flight from an officer charges. According to BRPD, he has several previous felony convictions for other drug and gun crimes.