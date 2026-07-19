BRPD provides update on landfill search for missing 15-year-old's body

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department provided a small update Sunday on the search efforts for the body of missing 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather at the Baton Rouge landfill.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, over 2,000 hours of manpower have been invested into the search, with over 57 tons of material being searched since July 13.

Minnieweather disappeared from the "Ghosttown" area of Baton Rouge over a month ago, with police later arresting 51-year-old Maurice Parms , charging him with first-degree murder in connection with Minnieweather's death.

Following Parms' arrest, Mayor-President Sid Edwards and BRPD announced that evidence led them to believe Minnieweather's body may be located in the north landfill