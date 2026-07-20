Amid ongoing corruption probe, state agents arrest man accused of defrauding EBR health program

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of defrauding an East Baton Rouge Parish health program has been arrested by Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents as part of an ongoing state probe into corruption within the city-parish government.

According to the attorney general's office, Roderick Shannon allegedly defrauded the Safe, Hopeful, Healthy BR, a sub-unit of Mayor's Healthy City Initiative.

The AG's office said that, around July 2022, Shannon submitted an invoice and program reports purporting that he had sponsored local events involving MADD Marvin. The AG's office added that Shannon paid approximately $3,041.66 for those alleged services.

"LBI agents subsequently learned that Shannon did not sponsor those events involving MADD Marvin," the AG's office continued.

Shannon was arrested Monday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of filing or maintaining false public records, and one count of felony theft.

WBRZ previously reported that two other people connected to Safe, Hopeful, Healthy BR — Courtney Scott and Veronica Mathis — were arrested in connection with the probe into corruption in East Baton Rouge Parish government agencies.