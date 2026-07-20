West Baton Rouge Parish launches interactive map to help reunite lost pets with owners

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Shelter & Animal Control has launched a new interactive map designed to help residents find lost pets and report animals they've found in the parish.

The app is called the Lost & Found Pet Map. It runs on GIS technology, which lets users see reports based on geographic location within West Baton Rouge Parish.

The map has three categories: lost pets reported missing by their owners, found pets located by members of the public that show signs of ownership and stray impounds collected by Animal Control officers and brought to the West Baton Rouge Animal Control Center.

All submissions are reviewed and approved by Animal Control staff before they appear on the map. Lost and found pet reports stay active for 30 days while stray impound reports are displayed for 10 days.

Residents can access the map through the parish website or by scanning QR codes available on the department and government's social media pages.

The app was built through a collaboration between Mosquito and Animal Control Superintendent George Bragg, Fulton Tolar of West Baton Rouge GIS, the parish IT Department and ES2, the parish's contracted GIS provider.