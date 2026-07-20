BRPD releases new details after 3 women were shot in 2 separate shootings on Sunday

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department has released new details after three women were struck by gunfire on Sunday afternoon in two separate shootings in Baton Rouge.

According to a BRPD spokesperson, a mother was struck by gunfire around 2:41 p.m. on Gus Young Avenue near Ragusa's Meat Market while traveling with her children.

She was later taken to the hospital in serious condition. Her children were uninjured. During the investigation, it was determined that the mother was not the intended target of the shooting.

The second shooting occurred just minutes later around 2:53 p.m. at the BREC Blueberry Street park near North Ardenwood Drive, leaving two women injured.

Officers later learned that the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups of females who met at the park.

According to police, both were transported to the hospital, one by personal vehicle and the other by EMS. Both women are expected to survive their injuries.

The two shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.