BRPD: Plumber killed in Fairfields Avenue shooting was not intended target

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge plumber on his last job before changing careers was the unintended victim of a shooting over the weekend on Fairfields Avenue.

Trevor Harrison, 27, was sitting in his truck while completing a job before being shot Saturday night by a bullet likely intended for someone else, Baton Rouge Police said about the Saturday night shooting.

According to Harrison's aunt Mary Utz, he was doing some plumbing work for a friend's father. The father had dementia and had been given a high estimate on some work that needed to be done. Utz said that Harrison knew he could do the job for much less.

Harrison was getting out of the plumbing business and was less than a month away from receiving a degree from Southeastern University when the fatal shooting happened, Utz said.

"This was supposed to be his last job," his aunt said. "He finally figured out what he wanted to do," she said.

Utz said the family is shocked and frustrated by the killing.

"This is ridiculous. He was driving through an intersection," she said. "This could happen to anybody."

She said she hopes to discuss the crime problem with city leaders.

"This is bigger than just my nephew," she said. "You want to be safe in your city."

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive behind the shooting.