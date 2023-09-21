94°
BRPD: Parent faces criminal charges after threatening to shoot up high school
BATON ROUGE - A parent is facing criminal charges after they apparently threated to show up at Istrouma High School with a gun on Thursday.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department said the threat did not force an evacuation at the school but prompted a large law enforcement response around 1:30 p.m. at the campus and its surrounding area.
Police did not identify the parent but said that person will be criminally charged.
At this time, officers have not found a legitimate threat to the campus.
This is a developing story.
