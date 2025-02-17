45°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD organizes fundraiser for officer who unexpectedly lost son
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department has organized a fundraiser for one of their officers who unexpectedly lost his son.
BRPD said New York Bagel will be hosting a give back day on Wednesday, Feb. 19 and 20 percent of the proceeds will go to funeral and medical expenses for Cason Walters, the son of Officer Gabe Walters.
Trending News
Police said Cason died Jan. 10. The fundraiser will happen at both New York Bagel locations in Baton Rouge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Library plans to ask mayor-president's office to remove proposal that would move...
-
BRPD: Plumber killed in Fairfields Avenue shooting was not intended target
-
Seven shootings on Interstate 110 in less than a year, still no...
-
State lawmakers pushing for Washington Street exit closure by December
-
Top Russian officials will hold talks with US in Saudi Arabia on...