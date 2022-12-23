25°
BRPD opens internal investigation after cell phone video captures violent confrontation

BATON ROUGE – Cell phone video showing a physical interaction between a Baton Rouge police officer and a man earlier this month has prompted the department to launch an investigation into what happened.

The video shows two officers. One is at the door of a home, and the other is with a man standing outside a car nearby.

The man appears to be handcuffed, and the woman who shot the video repeatedly shouts at the officer to stop hitting him.

Baton Rouge police on Thursday confirmed they are aware of the video and are conducting an internal review of it.

They have not indicated that any disciplinary action has been taken at this time.

