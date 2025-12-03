44°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: One person dead after stabbing at apartment complex off Millerville Road
BATON ROUGE — One person died Tuesday night in a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex off Millerville Road.
Baton Rouge Police said that a male victim was stabbed to death around 9:18 p.m. at the Lakeside Villas Apartments along Weldwood Drive.
Detectives are investigating what led up to the stabbing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension Parish deputies: Inmate dies after being hospitalized following altercation with fellow...
-
2une In Previews: Cajun Con brings wrestling, TV, film stars to Gonzales
-
Team 2 Traffic: La. 16 in French Settlement closed after crash with...
-
As temperatures dip, Baton Rouge General's light show gets capital region into...
-
Port Allen Police investigating after person struck with beer bottle during bar...
Sports Video
-
Dunham gears up for state semifinals
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles
-
Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through...
-
U-High Cubs preparing for state semifinal appearance
-
Kiffin takes over "elite" LSU program; pledges a return to greatness