BRPD: One person dead after stabbing at apartment complex off Millerville Road

BATON ROUGE — One person died Tuesday night in a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex off Millerville Road.

Baton Rouge Police said that a male victim was stabbed to death around 9:18 p.m. at the Lakeside Villas Apartments along Weldwood Drive.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the stabbing.