49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: One person dead after stabbing at apartment complex off Millerville Road

3 hours 27 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, December 03 2025 Dec 3, 2025 December 03, 2025 8:27 AM December 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — One person died Tuesday night in a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex off Millerville Road. 

Baton Rouge Police said that a male victim was stabbed to death around 9:18 p.m. at the Lakeside Villas Apartments along Weldwood Drive. 

Detectives are investigating what led up to the stabbing. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days