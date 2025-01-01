46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: One dead after shooting off Longfellow Drive, first Baton Rouge homicide of 2025

1 hour 51 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, January 01 2025 Jan 1, 2025 January 01, 2025 8:01 PM January 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting on Longfellow Drive and Hollywood Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officers say the shooting happened around 3:24 p.m. Terry Wayne Jones, 35, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

Trending News

It is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact (225) 389-4869.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days