BRPD: One dead after shooting off Longfellow Drive, first Baton Rouge homicide of 2025
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting on Longfellow Drive and Hollywood Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Officers say the shooting happened around 3:24 p.m. Terry Wayne Jones, 35, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.
It is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact (225) 389-4869.
