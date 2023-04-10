72°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD officer placed on leave after DWI arrest
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Friday after he was pulled over by Louisiana State Police, the department announced Monday.
The Baton Rouge Police Department released a statement Monday confirming the arrest of Markeith Hatfield. He faces charges in East Baton Rouge for reckless operation and driving while intoxicated.
Hatfield was placed on administrative leave, the department said. He's been with BRPD for four years.
Trending News
Police did not release any other details about the arrest.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
An Easter dream for St. Jude - Sunday Journal
-
One person issued summons after stunt drivers take to streets; mob rushed...
-
Volunteers serve at St. Vincent De Paul's annual Easter luncheon
-
Police seeking shooter, motive after body found behind Walker restaurant
-
Business owner fed up after latest street stunt event
Sports Video
-
LSU star Angel Reese signing autographs for fans on Saturday
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson recalls his chance encounter with basketball star...
-
Coach Kim Mulkey cuts down the net after LSU's national title win
-
LSU fans go WILD after Jasmine Carson's halftime buzzer-beater in the national...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: 87th Masters