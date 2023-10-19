57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: officer jumped by IDEA Bridge students while breaking up fight

1 hour 51 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, October 18 2023 Oct 18, 2023 October 18, 2023 10:24 PM October 18, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police officer was jumped by students at the IDEA Bridge school Wednesday afternoon while trying to break up a fight. 

According to BRPD spokesperson Cpl. Saundra Watts, two officers were working extra duty at the school on North Airway Drive when a fight broke out around 4 p.m. 

Watts said an officer attempted to break up the fight, but was hit on the back of the head by a student. The officer fell to the ground, where he was jumped by two other students. 

Watts said the BRPD officer "was able to deploy his departmental issued taser," but could not clarify if any of the students were actually tased. The other officer at the school assisted in gaining control of the situation.

The three students were taken into custody and were charged with their involvement. No information about specific charges the juveniles are facing has been released. 

Trending News

The officer involved was taken to a hospital with injuries. No information about the officer's condition was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days