Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: officer jumped by IDEA Bridge students while breaking up fight
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police officer was jumped by students at the IDEA Bridge school Wednesday afternoon while trying to break up a fight.
According to BRPD spokesperson Cpl. Saundra Watts, two officers were working extra duty at the school on North Airway Drive when a fight broke out around 4 p.m.
Watts said an officer attempted to break up the fight, but was hit on the back of the head by a student. The officer fell to the ground, where he was jumped by two other students.
Watts said the BRPD officer "was able to deploy his departmental issued taser," but could not clarify if any of the students were actually tased. The other officer at the school assisted in gaining control of the situation.
The three students were taken into custody and were charged with their involvement. No information about specific charges the juveniles are facing has been released.
Trending News
The officer involved was taken to a hospital with injuries. No information about the officer's condition was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen to be prosecuted as an adult in 11-year-old boy's killing after...
-
Proposed Interstate 14 would run through central Louisiana, connect Texas with Georgia
-
Exxon seeking another tax break from East Baton Rouge School Board on...
-
Ascension Parish deputy arrested, video shows him beating handcuffed suspect
-
Brothers, ages 8 & 15, shot just days apart in different parishes