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BRPD officer issued summons for DWI, BRPD chief issues statement

2 hours 27 minutes 25 seconds ago Friday, June 05 2026 Jun 5, 2026 June 05, 2026 7:42 PM June 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police officer was issued a summons after being arrested for a DWI, BRPD Chief Thomas Morse Jr. said in a statement on Friday.

Sabrione Reed was arrested following a traffic stop where she was speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour. Officers determined she might be under the influence of alcohol, and she registered a .09% BAC.

Reed was arrested for first offense DWI as well as reckless driving, fleeing to elude and speeding. She was issued a citation with a mandatory court date.

"It should be noted that those arrested for 1st Offense DWI (which is a misdemeanor) are not booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, and it is standard practice to release individuals with a Summons and a court date in such instances," Morse said.

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Reed is on restricted duty and will have a full internal affairs investigation, police said.

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