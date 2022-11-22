46°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD officer hurt by punching out window of runaway car
BATON ROUGE - A police officer was injured Monday night by punching out the window of a runaway car to stop the vehicle from hitting something or running into traffic.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the officer was pursuing a driver who was suspected in a hit and run. The chase ended near the corner of Coursey Boulevard and Cedarcrest Avenue.
Officials said the driver got out of their vehicle, but did not put it in park, so the car started to roll away. The keys were also locked inside.
The officer chased down the car, punched out the window and stopped the vehicle.
Trending News
Officials said the officer suffered minor injuries, but will be okay.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
DOTD worker stabbed to death on I-10; attacker shot dead by sheriff's...
-
Strange flyers left in dropbox cause HazMat scare, evacuations at Baton Rouge...
-
Crime cameras helped solve brazen theft in Sherwood Forest area; fee up...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Grand jury indicts Plaquemine police chief accused of trying to...
-
Retired BRPD officer and DOTD worker honored with memorial at diner he...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams
-
Fans Choice Player of the Week 11: Southern Lab Marlon Brown
-
LSU QB Jayden Daniels signs NIL deal with Gordon McKernan, talks turnaround...