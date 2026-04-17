BRPD: Man wanted for stealing seven different buses from three schools in a month

BATON ROUGE - A man is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department for allegedly stealing seven school buses from three schools over the course of a month.

Christopher Johnson, 20, stole five buses from Helix Aviation Academy, and one bus each from Iberville Charter Academy and Inspire Charter Academy, BRPD said.

Police received a call on April 13 from the Dufroq School off Government Street in Baton Rouge, as a stolen Iberville Charter Academy bus had been parked in front of the school. The bus was found abandoned in a lot on Spain Street.

During the investigation, police found other cases of school bus theft from Helix Academy and Inspire Charter Academy that started on March 19, the warrant said.

The stolen buses from Helix Academy were found behind the former Sav-A-Lot store at Evangeline Street with the key still inside. Another bus was recovered on McClelland Drive near Evangeline Street.

Many of the buses had keys inside when police recovered; according to the warrant, these types of school bus contain universal ignition keys that are keyed alike.

Police identified Johnson as the suspect from surveillance video inside the buses.