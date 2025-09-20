92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Man found shot dead behind business on Scenic Highway

4 hours 54 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, September 20 2025 Sep 20, 2025 September 20, 2025 10:08 AM September 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Joshua Lennix

BATON ROUGE - Detectives have identified a man they say was found shot to death behind a food mart Friday morning.

James Lee Critney, 25, was found dead with a gunshot wound behind the Triangle Market just before noon, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department  

Detectives believe that Critney was involved in a physical altercation before being shot.

Trending News

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and ask anyone with information to contact the BRPD Homicide Division at 225-389-4869 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days