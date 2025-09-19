93°
BRPD: Body found behind food mart off of Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating after a body was found behind a food mart off of Scenic Highway on Friday.
According to BRPD, the body was found behind the Triangle Market just before noon.
No further details were immediately available, and detectives were still investigating as of Friday afternoon.
