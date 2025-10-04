82°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Man fatally shot at Church's Chicken on Plank Road early Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE — A man was shot dead on Plank Road early Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police said 41-year-old Dwayne Williams was shot at the Church's Chicken on the corner of Plank Road and Riley Street just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Williams was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Trending News
BRPD did not provide any information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Catholic falls in non-district finale to Ridgeland Academy
-
Dutchtown beats St. Amant in district matchup
-
Helix Schools in Baton Rouge join Verizon program to get iPads for...
-
Denham Springs voters consider renewing PARDS property tax
-
BRPD holds fundraiser for Deputy Chief Myron Daniels as he fights cancer