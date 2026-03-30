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BRPD: Man dies after being shot multiple times along Beechwood Drive

2 hours 18 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2026 Mar 30, 2026 March 30, 2026 3:29 PM March 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man died after he was shot several times along Beechwod Drive, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

William Hills, 23, was found in his car on Byron Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. 

BRPD said that, during a preliminary investigation, they found the shooting happened on Beechwood Drive near Shelley Street. 

As of Monday afternoon, police had not yet identified a suspect.

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Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call 225-389-4869. 

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