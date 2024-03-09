BRPD: Man arrested in December ATM theft tied to 'Bleeda' gang

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of one man for his participation in a robbery of a Regions Bank ATM back in December.

Police arrested Nepton "Rudy Ruger" Hatfield Jr. for armed robbery with a firearm and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, among other charges. Police said he had 'Bleeda' gang memorabilia.

Police seized approximately 49 grams of fentanyl from Hatfield's residence, alongside clothing and shoes believed to be purchased with the money from the ATM.

Hatfield was booked for armed robbery with a firearm, being in a criminal street gang, possession of marijuana, a legend drug, drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a machine gun and possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana and fentanyl.