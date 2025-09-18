BRPD: Man arrested for murder after killing person who intervened in argument on Sycamore Street

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man that they say shot and killed another man who intervened in an argument on Sycamore Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Tre'Vionte Simpson was arrested for allegedly killing Jaray Washington on Saturday night at the Sycamore Apartments off North Foster Drive. Officials told WBRZ that Washington was trying to break up an argument and was shot when he intervened; he died in the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Simpson was booked for second-degree murder, illegal possession of firearms and being a felon in possession of firearms.