Man killed while intervening in argument, police looking for shooter
BATON ROUGE - A 27-year-old was shot to death while intervening in an argument on Saturday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said that around 7:45 p.m., Jaray Washington was found shot at the Sycamore Apartments off North Foster Drive. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police say that Washington was trying to break up an argument and was shot when he intervened.
Officers are looking for Trevionte Dequone Simpson, the person they believe is responsible for Washington's death.
Anyone with information on Simpson's whereabouts should call 911.
