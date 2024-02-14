52°
BRPD: Man accused of raping unconscious woman

5 years 3 months 1 day ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 November 14, 2018 8:18 AM November 14, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man who allegedly raped a woman while she was passed out.

The incident happened on August 27 at a residence on North 37th Street. Authorities say Charles Sibley gave the victim a Xanax to help her rest. The arrest report states that Sibley also offered the victim some lemonade. Not long after that, the victim said she passed out.

The victim later woke up with her hands pinned down by an unidentified woman and Sibley on top of her.

Sibley was later arrested and charged with first-degree rape. The arrest report didn't say if the unidentified woman was arrested.

