BRPD looking to enhance street racing enforcement after participant shot at officer

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department says officers are cracking down on illegal street racing meetups after a participant shot at an officer over the weekend.

Videos posted to social media capture the recklessness an lawlessness of the meetup that took place on Mammoth Ave Saturday evening.

Besides the stunt driving, the videos show multiple gun shots fired from different guns. According to BRPD, 17-year-old Hazel Munoz fired one of them at an officer.

"That individual took it upon himself to take his firearm, point it at the officer and fire a shot. Luckily our officer was not injured," BRPD Cpl. Saundra Watts said.

Munoz is one of four who were arrested from that meet-up. According to Watts, it's not just the people doing the stunts that are breaking the law.

"Any person that is aiding and abetting in these particular events — meaning you're blocking off the road, you're partaking in it, you're being a bystander — you can be charged with a street racing violation."

That arrest can come with a $1,000 fine and getting your car impounded for 15 days, but Watts says participants don't seem to care.

"The bad actors that are coming in, trying to take over the streets of Baton Rouge and they're trying to send a message that they wont be stopped."

In the past, street racers in Baton Rouge have had a tendency to taunt officers who try and shut them down, but shooting at one of them is a first.

"That is very concerning because if they will take it upon themselves to shoot at us, we know they will shoot at the public."

The aftermath these events has turned deadly before.

Last year, Darrien Rogers pleaded guilty to manslaughter for causing the death of Sherell Weston.

He was speeding away from police after leaving one of these meetups when he ran a read light and crashed into her car in 2022.

Later that same year, 23-year-old Warren Thomas crashed into a guard-rail going over 90 mph on airline highway while racing. His passenger, 27-year-old Kaitlyn Jones, was killed.

Watts says Chief TJ Morse is working with his deputy chiefs to come up with a stronger enforcement policy for any upcoming meet ups that they are constantly monitoring on social media.