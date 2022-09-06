Latest Weather Blog
Police: Man charged with drag racing after chaotic August crash kills passenger
BATON ROUGE - Police charged a man with drag racing and vehicular homicide after a chaotic crash in August left one person dead.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Warren Thomas, 23, was arrested Sept. 2 on several traffic-related charges after an investigation found surveillance footage that showed a major late-night crash on Airline Highway near Gwenadele Avenue. Thomas was found to have been racing alongside another car after they stopped at the same red light.
Thomas lost control of his car during the rapid acceleration, which brought him up to 40 mph over the speed limit. His car drifted to the left, hit a guardrail, and bounced off into the right side of the road, hitting a concrete support for the Interstate.
The passenger of the Ford, 27-year-old Kaitlyn Jones, died from her injuries. Thomas sustained moderate injuries.
Thomas was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with vehicular homicide and drag racing resulting in death, as well as various misdemeanor charges.
Trending News
It is unclear whether the driver of the other vehicle will face charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
3 LSU players limit social media presence after Tigers heartbreaking loss Sunday
-
Police: Man charged with drag racing after chaotic August crash kills passenger
-
Woman accused of shooting at boyfriend, hitting innocent bystander instead
-
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
-
LSU police investigating alleged rape at on-campus apartment over the weekend
Sports Video
-
Disappointed: See how LSU fans react to season opener against Florida State
-
Southeastern drops their season opener to UL Lafayette 24 to 7
-
Final: Southern Jaguars beat Florida Memorial Lions 86-0
-
Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$ College Football: Week 1