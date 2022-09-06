Police: Man charged with drag racing after chaotic August crash kills passenger

BATON ROUGE - Police charged a man with drag racing and vehicular homicide after a chaotic crash in August left one person dead.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Warren Thomas, 23, was arrested Sept. 2 on several traffic-related charges after an investigation found surveillance footage that showed a major late-night crash on Airline Highway near Gwenadele Avenue. Thomas was found to have been racing alongside another car after they stopped at the same red light.

Thomas lost control of his car during the rapid acceleration, which brought him up to 40 mph over the speed limit. His car drifted to the left, hit a guardrail, and bounced off into the right side of the road, hitting a concrete support for the Interstate.

The passenger of the Ford, 27-year-old Kaitlyn Jones, died from her injuries. Thomas sustained moderate injuries.

Thomas was arrested Sept. 2 and charged with vehicular homicide and drag racing resulting in death, as well as various misdemeanor charges.

It is unclear whether the driver of the other vehicle will face charges.