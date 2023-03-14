49°
BRPD looking for leads on fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday night

Monday, March 13 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are looking for information connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard on Sunday night. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a 32-year-old woman was hit while walking on South Sherwood Forest near Haymarket Avenue around 8:45 p.m. 

Police say several people in a nearby parking lot stopped to help the woman and may have information about the suspect's vehicle. 

Anyone with information should call (225) 344-7867. 

