BRPD looking for leads on fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are looking for information connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash along South Sherwood Forest Boulevard on Sunday night.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a 32-year-old woman was hit while walking on South Sherwood Forest near Haymarket Avenue around 8:45 p.m.

Police say several people in a nearby parking lot stopped to help the woman and may have information about the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information should call (225) 344-7867.