BRPD looking for 62-year-old man who was last seen around 5 a.m.

Monday, July 31 2023
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are searching Baton Rouge for a 62-year-old man who went missing early Monday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Mozel Love was last seen on Breckenridge Drive around 5 a.m. Monday. Love was wearing blue PJ pants, a red shirt and grey slippers. 

Love is partially bald, wears a watch on both wrists and has his name tattooed on his left forearm. Police say Love may have a medical condition. 

Anyone with information about Love's whereabouts should call (225) 389-2000. 

