BRPD: Juveniles accused of stealing car in custody, officers recover multiple weapons

BATON ROUGE - Several juveniles that were spotted driving a stolen car were taken into custody by Baton Rouge Police officers Wednesday.

BRPD said the car, which was previously reported stolen, was seen Wednesday morning near the Belaire neighborhood. Police said officers pursed the car and several juveniles with guns jumped out of the car.

Police took the juveniles in custody near an apartment complex along La Margie Avenue.

The police department is expected to release more information Wednesday evening.