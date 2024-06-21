BRPD investigating Thomas Delpit Drive shooting

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of Thomas Delpit Drive early Tuesday morning.

Police said they found a 27-year-old man in the parking lot of the Southside Motel suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at around 4:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to investigators. Detectives said there are no known motives or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869.