84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD investigating reported stabbing at Sherwood Forest Gas Station

3 hours 17 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, April 16 2022 Apr 16, 2022 April 16, 2022 10:26 AM April 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a reported stabbing at a gas station on Sherwood Forest.

Authorities say police responded to the stabbing at about 6:45 Saturday morning at a gas station on the 2300 block of South Sherwood Forest.

The extent of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time.

Trending News

The investigation remains on going.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days