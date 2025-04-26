88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD investigating fatal shooting, robbery of man at Airline Highway gas station

1 hour 56 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, April 26 2025 Apr 26, 2025 April 26, 2025 1:28 PM April 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police say that a 30-year-old man found dead at a gas station on Airline Highway was robbed before being fatally shot.

Alejandro Gonzales-Martinez was found critically injured Friday around 12:13 a.m. at an Exxon gas station near Winbourne Avenue.

Police said that Gonzales-Martinez was robbed and then shot by an unknown suspect who fled the scene on a bicycle.

Trending News

Gonzales-Martinez was then brought to a local hospital where he died from the gunshot wound.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days