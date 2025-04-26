BRPD investigating fatal shooting, robbery of man at Airline Highway gas station

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police say that a 30-year-old man found dead at a gas station on Airline Highway was robbed before being fatally shot.

Alejandro Gonzales-Martinez was found critically injured Friday around 12:13 a.m. at an Exxon gas station near Winbourne Avenue.

Police said that Gonzales-Martinez was robbed and then shot by an unknown suspect who fled the scene on a bicycle.

Gonzales-Martinez was then brought to a local hospital where he died from the gunshot wound.