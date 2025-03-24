70°
BRPD investigating call in bomb threat at Parkview Baptist School

31 minutes 44 seconds ago Monday, March 24 2025 Mar 24, 2025 March 24, 2025 10:15 AM March 24, 2025 in Breaking News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police investigating a call in bomb threat at Parkview Baptist School on Monday morning. 

A BRPD spokesperson said that nothing was found when they arrived at the school. 

No additional information is immediately available at this time.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated as we know more.

