BRPD investigating a man found shot to death on Edwin Street

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - BRPD Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on Edwin Street Saturday afternoon.

According to police, 37-year-old Deandre Duncan was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the 8800 block of Edwin Street. The shooting happened shortly before 6 P.M. 

Duncan eventually died from his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

