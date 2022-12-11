67°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD investigating a man found shot to death on Edwin Street
BATON ROUGE - BRPD Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting on Edwin Street Saturday afternoon.
According to police, 37-year-old Deandre Duncan was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the 8800 block of Edwin Street. The shooting happened shortly before 6 P.M.
Duncan eventually died from his injuries.
Trending News
The investigation remains ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lutcher wins 9th State Title after beating North DeSoto 28-25 in the...
-
Suspects crashed stolen school bus through gas station Saturday, broke in to...
-
Family of fallen sheriff's deputy partners with law enforcement, gifting hundreds of...
-
Where you can donate gifts to Sylvia's Toys for Christmas ahead of...
-
Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car...